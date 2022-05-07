Ondo South senatorial hopeful and Ondo state APC strongman, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, who reached out with a whooping assistance of five hundred thousand naira to Ikoya Unit Councillor and member of the Okitipupa Legislative Arm, has received special appreciation from the beneficiary , Hon. Mrs. Enisan.

The Councillor and her colleagues had made an appeal to Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim for the woman who had visual impairment challenge, during Barr. Ibrahim’s consultation with the Legislative Arm of the council over his Senate representation bid and Ibrahim had immediately presented a cash assistance of half a million naira to assist the woman with a promise for more if the need arises.

The recipient had reached out with a message of ‘ thank you’ and appreciation to the Araba of Ikaleland after the successful surgery to correct her visual impairment.

Hon. Mrs. Enisan thanked Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim whom she described as a philanthropist with a milk of human kindness.

Barr. Ibrahim who confirmed that the female Councillor had called to thank her noted that the essence of wealth, if God blesses one with it, is to reach out and dry the tears of the indigent in the society.

Jimoh Ibrahim is running for the senate under the flagship of All Progressives Congress (APC) to or represent the people of Ondo south senatorial district at the Red Chamber of The National Assembly.

Steve Ovirih.