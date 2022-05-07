….picks Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms

Princess Olawumi Fayemi, the leading aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress( APC) for the seat of Ilaje Constituency 2 in the Ondo State House of Assembly, says that dividends of democracy to her constituents prompted her to vie for the seat.

Fayemi stated this on Friday after picking up the party interest and nomination forms amidst joy and celebration.

Princess Fayemi, a notable princess in Mahin kingdom of Ilaje with a large heart, explained that development of her people was a major priority and concern to her.

According to her, there is a new dawn in the constituency if considered by the party and voted into power.