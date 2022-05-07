The wife of the Governor of Ondo State and Ada Owere 1, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has expressed her determination to dedicate the rest of her life to serve humanity, most importantly, her maiden home.

Mrs Akeredolu, a leading aspirant for Imo East Senatorial District race in the forthcoming General elections, said this while addressing her constituents in Owerri North and Aboh Mbaise Local Government Areas of Imo State, respectively.

The Ondo First Lady, who took her consultation train to the local government headquarters as part of consultation tour across the nine local government areas in Imo East Senatorial District, assured leaders and members of the All Progressive Congress party in the zone, a quality representation if given the opportunity.

She attributed her desire to run for Senate as a demonstration of her passion to provide human capacity development, saying “Human development is very key in sustainable development “.

Describing leadership as gender neutral, Mrs Akeredolu, who earns traditional titles of Ada Owere and Ada Di oha Mma, respectively, in the two local government areas, asserted that the titles were symbols of authority and Female leadership.

She noted that she’s a symbol of female education and was committed to encouraging her people to embrace it, noting that training a girl child is not a waste.

She noted that as a First Lady, she could decide to flex around, but chose not to do so because she couldn’t overlook her people when she had the opportunity to bring development to the area, hence, the reason she wanted do more by vying for the Senate seat.



“I could sleep in my house, comfort of my home, cross my legs, have breakfast in Dubai, in New York, in London, anywhere you can think of in this world; but I know where I’m coming from, I know my people need help, my people need infrastructural development, they need health centers, our women must have their delivery in safety”. She noted.

She informed them that, her commitment to mitigate the pains of her people and convince them that female education didn’t end with marriage but also beneficial to the community, led her to make a covenant to visit her people every Christmas since she got married over 40years ago.

She described herself as a symbol of an adage which says, “It takes a village to train a child”, as she revealed that becoming the first female graduate in her Emeabiam hometown, wasn’t without the contribution of some women.

Assuring of her capability to provide quality representation, the Ada Owere said, “for you to even step out to do something, to lobby for your people, it means your people are close to your heart”.

She vowed not to disappoint her constituents if elected as their Senator, saying “I’ll bring honour and prestige to Owerri zone.

This is what Ada Owere is all about; and I want to tell you today that I represent the beauty of female education.

“Education is a tool to conquer the world. I’m a symbol of what you benefit when you train your girl child to attain the zenith or highest level of education. The beauty of it all is that you have empowered your girl, you have given her a tool that nobody can take away from her; she has the capacity to look after her family and community”.

A party chieftain in Owerri North, Prince Lemmy Akakem, commended the Ondo First Lady for her maturity in the choice of her campaign words, by not castigating other aspirants but rather focus on her achievements and what she would do.

Story Credit: Mary Agidi