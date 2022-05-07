Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and aspirant for Imo East senatorial district, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said she is irrevocably committed to prioritising the human capacity development of the constituents of Owerri Zone.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the sole female aspirant for the seat of Imo East at the National Assembly, disclosed this while consulting with leaders and executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aboh Mbaise local government area at Nguru, Aboh Mbaise, Imo State, on her political ambition.

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu addressing Aboh Mbaise leaders

The Governor’s wife said: “I am very intentional about giving empowerment to people because I hold firm the conviction that when the capacity of persons are developed, the development of a community will not be a mirage.

“People may not readily understand why I take certain decisions that relate to this, but the truth is that my commitment to building human capacity, particularly the women, has its roots in the formative experiences I had as a girl raised in the village.”

Mrs Akeredolu who stressed the need for Owerri zone to allow its best hands to take leadership seats, particularly the legislative seats, said she understands what the needs of the constituency are and would leave no stone unturned in making sure that Owerri zone enjoys quality representation.

Members of the Ada Owere Campaign Organization

She added: “To have a good representation, you have to be able to knock on the right doors to get opportunities for your people. It takes someone who has the interest of the people at heart to even knock on the doors in the first place. I am not the only First Lady of Igbo extraction, but I feel particularly dedicated to making things work for my people. I place a premium on their welfare and well-being.

Party leaders of Aboh Mbaise local government

“Support me to represent you at the national assembly and you can be sure it will be a quality representation. I have the goodwill and the network. As an aspirant, I have an edge, particularly in terms of networking and contacts, I have multiple support base that would work for Owerri zone if I am elected. I have the intellectual capacity to deliver and good interpersonal relationship to bring home the best for Owerri zone.”

Reacting on behalf of the host leaders, APC Chairman of Aboh Mbaise, Hon. Tony Awusaku, described the First Lady as a daughter to be proud of and a motivation for the younger generation of women. The First Lady was however implored not to forget Aboh Mbiase local government area if elected.

Story by : Debo Akinbami