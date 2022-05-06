Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim is no stranger to politics. He is a man of many parts: an industrialist of repute, a community and grassroots developer and reliable pillar of support to his people of Ikaleland , hence the foremost title of Araba of Ikaleland was accorded him to recognise his contribution to the growth of Ikale, his proud homestead; he is a tax expert per excellence sought after both home and abroad and he is in the list of the ten richest Nigerians , who are adding positively to the economy of the most populated black nation of the world.

He is also an enigma whose avowed interest in an unrestrained educational pursuit is unparalleled . His love for academic laurels has no measures. Ibrahim is both Harvard and Oxford trained PHD holder and he is one Ondo State indigene who is poised to replicate the Oxford standard University structure in his homeland, Igbotako with the establishment of The Fortune University, an international ivory tower in all ramifications.

It is this proud son of Ikaleland that has offered himself for service as a Senator to represent Ondo South Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 General election.

Without mincing words, Jimoh Ibrahim’s Senatorial ambition will be a plus for the entire people of his district.

What is more? He has vowed to restore electricity to the district when he goes to the Senate; as a gentle man whose words is his bounds, Ondo South will benefit from the wealth of his legislation when he finally emerges as the Senator representing the people of the district in the 10th Assembly.

May his dreams to develop his Senatorial constituency become a reality in due course.