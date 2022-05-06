Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and aspirant for Imo East senatorial district, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has assured the constituents of Owerri Zone of effective representation at the national assembly if elected.

She said this on Thursday while addressing the leaders and executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ahazu Mbaise Local Government Area at Umuihuocha Autonomous Community, Obohia, Ahiazu-Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

The First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

The First Lady who visited the local government with her political think-tank, the Ada Owere Campaign Organization, in continuation of political consultations, said: “While the primary responsibility of a legislature is to make laws through sponsorship of bills, get the bills passed and all that, secondary is the level of development you bring home, and that matters more to our people.

“Good roads, standard health facilities, good educational facilities, these are the things our people need. We can get these with somebody that is passionate, somebody that has the people in mind and would comb relevant National Assembly’s committees, and that is what I am going to do at the national assembly. I am telling you that I will do that perfectly well. Your support is all I need, and you will not regret it.”

Assemblage of party leaders and executives of Ahiazu Mbaise local government area.

The First Lady said one has to be on the table where decisions are made to make the relevant changes, and that it takes somebody who is passionate about the development of the constituency to do that.

“It takes someone who is passionate about making a difference. It takes somebody who knows the needs of her people to knock on the right doors and make relevant demands for the people. One has to be at the table where decisions are made to make relevant contributions and bring about the change that we want. Owerri zone deserves better. I am pleading with my brothers and sisters in Owerri zone.

“I can get things done. I have no greater priority than to achieve results for Owerri zone. Somebody with capacity has to be there to confidently demand and bring home what is due to the people. This requires a formidable network, good interpersonal relationship skills, lobbying,” Mrs Akeredolu said.

Members of the Ada Owere Campaign Organization during the consultation

The governor’s wife who expressed displeasure with the level of development in her immediate constituency, said she cannot afford to be indifferent to the situation.

In her words: “I am doing this because of where I come from. My background is something I discuss very freely. Sometimes it could be a little bit difficult because I could be emotional about it but I have outgrown display of emotions. I am from Emeabiam in Owerri West local government, one of the marginalised and forgotten communities, and I know that this also represents what we feel about where we come from as individuals.

Director General of Ada Owere Campaign Organization, Pastor Iyke Onuoha, addressing the leaders

“I have always been interested in issues affecting my community so much that as times went by, I have been able to demonstrate that female education is not a waste. Even when I had no money to throw around, I made significant intellectual interventions that have far reaching effects on my community and this has also encouraged parents to train their girl children.

Mrs Akeredolu who lamented that her community did not embrace female education early enough, said she can no longer watch her constituency suffer acute socio-economic disadvantages without taking a decision, which is why she is aspiring to represent them at the national assembly.

Some leaders of Ahiazu Mbaise

She added: “To think that my immediate constituency lacks the basic infrastructural facilities that make life liveable when I have the privilege and capacity to improve on the situation by virtue of my position is something shaming. As an oil- producing state, Imo State is not getting enough. I know what happens in other oil-producing states. We need more of NDDC presence in Imo State, and this is achievable. It is about having the right leadership in place. It is about capacity and networking.

The First Lady’s entourage was warmly received by the leaders of Ahazu Mbaise local government, led by Chief Ethel Ugwu.

Story by: Debo Akinbami