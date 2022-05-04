Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and aspirant for Imo East senatorial district, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has been described as one of the best from Owerri zone and an excellent export.

The stance was given by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Alexander Olusola Oke, SAN, on Wednesday, during Mrs Akeredolu’s political consultation with the local government leadership and ward-level executives of the All Progressives Congress at Umudagu Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State.

Arrival of Mrs Akeredolu in company of Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, and wife, Chief Nkem Olusola-Oke

While speaking to party leaders and executives of APC, Chief Oke said: “I want to thank you for what you have done to us in Ondo State; you have given us your best in Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu. What we have benefited in the past forty years that you have given her to Ondo State is incredible. She is a woman of substance, of vision, of courage and great intellect.”

“Having gained so much from having her in the past forty years of marriage, we feel strongly that Owerri zone that produced such a great export should also profit from her capacity, competence, contacts and good nature. To the Akeredolu family, she has been a wonderful wife and mother.”

Oke, who described Mrs Akeredolu as a First Lady with unbroken records of performance, urged Mbaitoli constituents to take the ambition as their own project, noting that the First Lady has the requisite intellectual capacity to perform as a senator.

The First Lady being recieved by the party leaders of Mbaitoli local local government area

According to him: “For the years she has spent in Ondo State as First Lady, her records are unbroken in terms of human capacity development and care for the people, particularly women and girls. I am particularly delighted that even while she holds sway in Ondo State, she does not neglect her people.

“To enjoy effective representation at the National Assembly, it is about presenting quality representatives. You will find in Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu the right qualities. She has the courage, the competence, the commitment, and the sagacity required to represent you effectively at the national assembly. The best thing to do is support Mrs Akeredolu so that you can also benefit maximally from the quality stuff she is made of.”

In her remarks, the governor’s wife said her chieftaincy title, Ada Owere I, signifies authority, recognition of female leadership and the fact that leadership is gender-neutral. She added that there is so much that a member of the National Assembly with sound intellect, capacity and connections can draw to his or her constituency. She however promised to be a progressive example of what a senator should be to a constituency.

Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu acknowledging greetings from the party executives of Mbaitoli LGA

As she puts it: “I hold the title of Ada Owere I as conferred on me by 43 Owerri dialectical bloc as a symbol of authority, recognition of female leadership and the fact that leadership is gender-neutral. We need quality leadership at the various levels of government, particularly in legislative positions to progress as a people. I am proud of where I come from and I have come to represent you at the national assembly to make visible impact.”

The First Lady and Chief Nkem Olusola-Oke, wife of Chief Olusola Oke, SAN.

Mrs Akeredolu later met with teeming members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mbaitoli local government area who recieved her at Shadiv Luxury Hotels, Orlu Road, Egbeada, Owerri, Imo State, where she interacted with the people on her plans to make things work better for the people if elected as a senator.

The First Lady was accompanied by Chief Alexander Olusola Oke, SAN, his wife, Chief Nkem Olusola-Oke, party Chairman of Mbaitoli local government, Hon Chinnoye Agogbuo, Director General of Ada Owere Campaign Organization, Pastor Iyke

Onuoha, party chieftains and members of the First Lady’s campaign organisation.

Story Credit: Debo Akinbami