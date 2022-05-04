Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim has obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest form to represent the people of Ondo South in the Senate in the 2023 General election.

While obtaining the form at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR said he is committed to developing the Southern Senatorial District and he has the connection to attract the requisite development much needed by the people of Ondo South Senatorial District.

He said the job of legislating for the people of the southern Senatorial District at the upper chamber deserves the shot of the most competent hand from the southern Senatorial district.