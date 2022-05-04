The last two decades have seen Ondo South Senatorial district become a tale of what may have been if the people had given their thumbs to elect quality when it comes to representatives, a land with so many prospects, yet among the poorest in the State, despite its years of democratic experience, little or nothing can be described as its democratic gains,

With the year 2023 drawing near, it comes with another opportunity for them to make a choice and decide who is best fit to lead them out of this quagmire and ensure that their resources are well used for the good of the region.

The declaration of ace businessman and politician, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim is what the majority will describe as a welcome development, this is because, if there is anything needed by the people of Ondo South Senatorial district, it is a candidate who can best turn the resources of the Senatorial district into gold, if for anything, there is a need to tap into the immense economic potentials of the people of Ondo South to create a sustainable economy for them and this is achievable, with Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim.

Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim no doubt holds the profile of a highly successful business man and entrepreneur, the native of Okitipupa, who was born on the 24th of Feburary 1967 to Alhaji Yakubu and his wife, Omofemiwa Jimoh has carved a niche for himself as one of the best when it comes to turning potentials to wealth.

As a businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim is known to have interests in key business outfits across several sectors and uses the Global Fleet Group, where he sits as chairman and chief executive officer, as the umbrella company for his investments. Global Fleet is now a diversified conglomerate with presence in several countries.

He started out the Global Fleet Oil and Gas in 2004 as a petroleum marketing company. The company did not focus on setting up fuel stations, but instead set out to buy out other fuel stations. Within a year, they bought about 150 stations and started averaging about $1 million daily in oil and gas sales. Since then, the company has acquired more fuel stations.

Ibrahim founded Energy Commercial Bank, Accra, Ghana in 2009 and it is considered an arm of the Energy Group, one of the largest Africa conglomerates with diversified interest in banking and financial investment. The Group also acquired 100% of the Oceanic Bank (STP) in June 2011, changing its name to Energy Bank Sao Tome & Principe (STP) and making it another arm of the Energy Group and a subsidiary of the Global Fleet Group.

Air Nigeria was established in 2010 as Virgin Nigeria, with Ibrahim as a major shareholder. Ibrahim is also the Group Managing Director of NICON Insurance and one of its subsidiaries, Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation in Lagos state.

In the hospitality industry, Ibrahim acquired the former Le Meridian Hotels in 2003 and changed its name to NICON Luxury Hotel.

Ibrahim is also the owner of Global Media Mirror, publishers of the National Mirror, and has acquired 51% of Newswatch Communication Limited to give him a substantial stake in Nigeria’s media industry.

The aforementioned lays more credence to the fact that Ibrahim knows his way around business and will definitely do better if given the opportunity to serve the people at the Red Chamber come 2022.

when it comes to credibility and Quality, Ibrahim is best suited for the job, even as a party loyalist, he has always been at the fore front pushing the party agenda forward. It would be recalled that the business magnate immensely donated and contributed towards the success of the second term re-election of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.SAN in Ondo State.

Arguably, his contribution to the success of the re-election success of Akeredolu was not matched by anyone in the party during this period.

Ondo South Senatorial district deserves better, and the best of the candidates must be given to them, Jimoh Ibrahim is the answer.

Story credit: Femi Salako