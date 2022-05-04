Ada Owere Campaign Organization, the political think-tank of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, front-line aspirant for Imo East Senatorial seat, furthers political consultation, meets with leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ikeduru local government area of Imo State, at St. Cyprain’s Hall of the Saints Micheal’s Catholic Church, Eziama, Ikeduru local government, Imo State.

03/05/2022.

