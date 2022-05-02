Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Otunba Dele Ologun has sent his warm greetings to Muslim Faithfuls across the state on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Commissioner noted that the communion of the Faithfuls with Allah during the 30 days fasting and prayer is one which must be sustained.

“Constant communion with Allah is essential in this precarious period in our country because only in Him is victory and peace and such must be sustained.

“I celebrate with the Muslim Faithfuls across Ondo state, especially those from Akure North. I charge them to seek the face of Allah the more for our state while they sustain the piety displayed during Ramadan. It is my prayer that Allah spares our lives to witness many more Ramadan on earth.”

Ologun equally enjoined Youths across the state to be good ambassadors who would always do the Sunshine State proud anywhere they find themselves.

Signed:

Temidayo Ojo,

S.A., Media and Publicity to the Ondo State Hon. Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

2nd May, 2022.