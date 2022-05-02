One of the prominent aspirants to Owo/Ose federal constituency, Ondo State, on the platform of All Progressives Congress(APC), Dr. Abiola Oshodi has called on Muslim faithful to uphold the reasons for the season, charging them to pray for the unity of the nation.

He made the call on Monday while congratulating Muslims in the constituency, the state and nation at large.

Oshodi noted that the prayers of Muslims in the season would help ameliorate the socio-economic and political challenges in the country.

He specifically implored them to pray for Owo/Ose federal constituency ahead of the general elections for peaceful election of god-fearing representatives into all elective positions.

The Canada-based psychiatrist also charged all Muslims and other residents of the constituency to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter’s Card(PVC) ahead of the general elections so that they could elect representatives of their choice.

He, therefore, called on all Muslim faithful to celebrate in peaceful manner and within their means due to the current economic challenge in the nation.