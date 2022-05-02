The wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has congratulated all Muslim women in Ondo State on the occasion of Eid el- Fitr and the completion of the Ramadan fast.

She said the celebration marks the completion of holy month of Ramadan and a time when families come together to celebrate their blessings and urged women in the state to embrace compassion for the less privileged and portray strength in their various endeavours in the state.

In a statement released by her Press Secretary, Oluwatobi Fademi, Anyanwu-Akeredolu also noted that Eid el- fitr is an occasion for Muslims to remember all those who are struggling and stricken by poverty and hunger. She encouraged female Muslim faithfuls to recommit to building a better future for all by contributing their quota to the socio-economic sphere.

She said, “I felicitate all Muslim women and their families in Ondo as they celebrate the joy and renewal that Eid el- fitr brings. I use this opportunity to encourage our women to lean on their strength and stand out in their various endeavors.”

Anyanwu-Akeredolu also expressed her gratitude for the support the Muslim women groups have shown to the present administration in Ondo state and encouraged women, the pillars of the society, to continue to spread the virtues of love, compassion and good conduct imbibed during the holy month of Ramadan.

She stressed that it is sacrosanct for women to ensure that the season’s significance reflects in individual characters as they serve as beacon of values to society.

The Wife of the Governor urged female Muslim faithfuls to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the state and country and wished them a joyous celebration.