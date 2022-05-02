Press Release

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state and across the country on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan and celebration of Eid- el-fitr.

Governor Akeredolu charged the faithful to sustain the teachings of the just concluded Holy month of Ramadan in their undertakings.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde implored all Muslims to reflect the lessons of Ramadan through sustained supplication and prayers for the peace and progress of the nation.

“The Holy month of Ramadan teaches kindness, forgiveness and sacrifice. We must uphold these teachings and imbibe them as we live together in peace and harmony.

“We must continue to seek God’s face more than ever before. At this crucial time in our nation, we must join voices and seek God’s intervention on the issues of insecurity.

“As we also prepare to elect new leader for the country in the forthcoming 2023 elections, we must pray for God’s choice.” The Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s commitment to promoting understanding and peaceful coexistence among the people of the state, irrespective of their religion differences.