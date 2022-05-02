The Araba of Ikaleland and Billionaire business mogul , Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the celebration of Eid el- Fitr 2022.

Ibrahim who is an APC stakeholder and party’s strongman in Ondo State said God has sustained the Muslim faithful to see the end of Ramadan . He however charged them to be steadfast and hold firm all that they have learnt during the fasting period.

Ibrahim asked the Muslim faithful to continue to pray for Nigeria as the nation can do with steadfast prayers of committed Muslims.

Ibrahim, one of the top ten richest men in Nigeria and a leading aspirant for the Ondo South Senatorial District while reaching out with felicitations to Muslims across Ondo south said better days are ahead for the good people of the district. It will be recalled that Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim had vowed to ensure the restoration of electricity to the Southern Senatorial District when he becomes the Senator representing the district at the Senate. Ibrahim had said he had already connected his school, Fortune University, Igbotako to the national grid and he brought the electricity from Omotoso power base to the school at the tune of six hundred million naira, stressing that with the approval of the President , it will be easy to spread electricity to the entire district. ” As a senator of the federal republic , I promise solemnly to return light to my senatorial district ,” Ibrahim had said.

Ibrahim appealed to the faithful to continue to sustain all the virtues they have learnt during Ramadan period.