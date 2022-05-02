Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede has congratulated Muslims in Ondo State, Nigeria and all over the world on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In his message, the monarch said the celebration which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the month of prayers and supplications, blessings and forgiveness, and also provided another opportunity for the Muslim faithful to reflect deeply on the awesomeness of God in the face of challenges and the need for mankind to subject themselves to the will of Allah.

“The spirit behind the observance of this season for Muslims brothers and sisters is to express their appreciations to Almighty Allah for giving them the courage to observe the fast in the Holy month and rededicate themselves to the truthfulness, sincerity, self control, patience and human dignity, showing complete obedience to Allah,” says Oba Agbede.

He said it is important to forgive one another of our mistakes and forget the past, and reiterated the importance of love, peace and unity in the process of building a glorious nation where there is no place for hatred. .

Oba Agbede also reminded every member of the Muslim community their obligations and responsibilities towards others, especially the poor and downtrodden for peaceful coexistence and equitable progress of the state and nation at large.

He therefore enjoined all Muslims across the nation to use this season of celebration to pray for the continued peace, prosperity and development of our country Nigeria, and he expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, happiness and would strengthen the bond of collective harmony, brotherhood and amity which are hallmarks of our nation’s growth and development.

Signed

Ayodeji Owolabi

CPS to Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom.