The Ondo State House of Assembly has called on Muslims to continually pray for Nigeria to overcome her numerous challenges.

In their message on occasion of this year’s Eid-el-fitri celebration, the lawmakers noted that with continuous prayers, Nigeria’s problems can be surmounted.

The House in a statement signed by the Assembly spokesperson, Akogun Olugbenga Akinola Omole congratulated Muslims on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-fitri.

Members however urged moderate celebration in view of the economic situation in the country.

The Lawmakers called on Muslims to continually pray to Allah for a choice of good leaders to pilot the affairs of the country as the nation goes into another round of electioneering, adding that this is the only way we can again assume our enviable position in the comity of nations.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the Lawmakers called on bandits and other groups threatening the existence of the nation to desist before nemesis caught up with them.

While urging a rewarding Eid-el-fitri celebration, the House advised the leaders to evolve socio-economic policies that would reposition the the country for good.

The body of lawmakers pledged to continually legislate on issues that would bring positive development to the people and the state.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

1st May,2022.