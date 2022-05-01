Saturday, 30th April, 2022, a new Executive Council was inaugurated for Lagos Chapter of BRECAN. The event took place at Sweet Sensation, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The National President Amb. Tolu Taiwo who inaugurated the new EXCOs charged them to be true to the vision and mission of BRECAN.

In her handover remarks, Dr. Jennifer Seidu the immediate past Chairperson thanked all members and the National Executive for standing by her since she took the mantle in 2018.

During his presentation, the COO BRECAN, Ibadan Centre, Mr. Promise Ihezie enlightened members and guests on the vision, mission and objectives of BRECAN emphasizing that the love for humanity and the passion to save lives are the bedrocks upon which BRECAN membership is anchored.

The New Chairperson, Mrs Chinenye Arih in her inauguration speech promised to lead the Chapter to greater heights, while appreciating the efforts of her predecessor.

The event was graced by guests and well-wishers who also made donations to the chapter.