Press Statement

Workers’ Day: Akeredolu Hails Ondo Workers, Reiterates Commitment To Their Welfare

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has congratulated the workers in the state on the occasion of the 2022 Workers’ Day Celebration.

Governor Akeredolu saluted the resilience and dedication of the civil servants which have engendered optimum service delivery to the people of the state.

The Governor appreciated the leadership of the organized labour in the state for the continued exhibition of maturity, understanding and support, particularly at these challenging times.

“The workers are the strong engine room of every government. Their contributions to the success of any administration can not be over-emphasized.

“It is in recognition of the importance of our workers that this administration has continued to place premium on their welfare.

“We have set aside the obnoxious practice which encouraged partisan politics and truncate the careers of committed public servants. Our administration has in the last five years, determined the promotion of public servant on merit. These promotion exercises are regular and timely.

“We have repositioned our civil service and promote discipline among public officers. We have instilled values that encourage better performance and reward hard work. We shall continue to get better.

“We have recently approved the bifurcation of the Directorate of Finance and Administration into two departments. This is in line with the Federal Government’s directive that the directorate be separated into two departments for the purpose of specialization and to promote optimum service delivery.

“The newly bifurcated departments are the Finance and Accounts; and the Administration and Supplies. It is our belief that this bifurcation will further strengthen the delivery of services and allow core professionals to handle their schedules. We will continue to strive for more excellence in the civil service.

“While we are optimistic that better days await us, we shall not shy away from performing our avowed responsibilities. We shall keep exploring every available means to ensure that we meet our obligations of paying workers salaries, pensions and gratuities, and subventions as and when due, despite the paucity of fund and the dwindling federal allocation.” The Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu urged the workers to rededicate themselves to the service of the state and join hands with his administration to deliver on the “REDEEMED” agenda of his second term in office.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 1, 2022.