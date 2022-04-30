Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday graced the wedding ceremony of Comfort and Maxwell held in Lekki, Lagos State.

Comfort is the daughter of the Senior Special AssIstant to Governor Akeredolu on Administration and Chief Matron of Bemore Empowerment Initiative, Mrs Lizzy Akpan.

Governor Akeredolu, who also chaired the wedding reception, identified prayers and love as the fundamental ingredients for a successful marriage.

He advised the young couple to understand each other and be happy, charging them to always stay together.

Governor Akeredolu prayed for the success of the union and advised the new couple to take everything with equanimity.

The Governor, who urged the new couple to embrace “TALK THERAPY”, said they should always talk about everything at all times.

Mrs Akpan appreciated God for the success of the wedding and thanked Governor Akeredolu for making it to the ceremony.

The First lady of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, was represented by the Commissioner for women affairs and social development, Dr. Juliana Osadahun.

📸 Blessed Michael