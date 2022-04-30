As he rounds off visit in Odigbo LGA

Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim, a senatorial aspirant in the Ondo Southern Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has solicited the support of stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in all six local government areas that make up of the senatorial district.

Ibrahim, who had been to Ilaje, Ese/Odo, Okitipupa, Irele, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo and Odigbo local government areas of the state, said in Ile-Oluji/ Oke-Igbo Local Council Area that his senatorial ambition was to better the constituency.

Ibrahim, the Chairman of Nicon Insurance, said on Saturday that there was need for the senatorial district to have a good representation in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly for adequate dividend of democracy.

The business tycoon, who met with the the party’s delegates and executive members of Ile-Oluji Oke-Igbo Local Government, explained that he had made payment of N22.5 million to the building of APC secretariat in Akure.

Ibrahim, who owns Fortune University, Igbotako, promised the party staunch members and the local government exevtives that he would influence restoration of electricity supply to the southern part of the state.

“My main thing that I want to do is to connect light to Ondo South.

” I know and I am aware that you have light here in Ile-Oluji but four other local government areas don’t have light for the past 20 years. This I will look into and proffer solutions through lobbying and influence.

” Also, I want to empower our youth and women, the delegates and leaders of our great party,” he promised.

The senatorial aspirant assured the party’s leaders and delegates he would offer best representation.

Responding, the Executive Chairman of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government, Honourable Michael Temidayo Akinsuroju, promised to work for Jimoh Ibrahim’s emergence in the Senate.

” We are with you, we will support you,” he said.

Jimoh Ibrahim, therefore, rounded off the visit in Odigbo Local Government Area where he spoke extensively on his capacity and boldness to bring desired change to the constituency.