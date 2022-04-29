…meets APC stakeholders in Ese Odo LGA

I advised him to contest – Chief Bibopiri Ajupe (Gen. Shoot-At-Sight)

Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim, a senatorial aspirant in the Ondo South Senatorial District on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), has promised to empower delegates of the party if voted to be the APC’s candidate and won come 2023 election.

Ibrahim, a business tycoon, made the promise during his visit to Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday where he met the APC leaders and delegates.

The aspirant promised to work with people of the local government area and partiner together with them for positive transformation.

He noted that his primary purpose of contesting the seat was to empower the party’s delegates , youths and women in the senatorial district so that they could make a good meaning out of life and also facilitate reconnection of the senatorial district to the national grid.

According to him, he feels pained to seeing the district living in total darkness for over 10 years.

“My desire is to bring light back to the district. Absence of electricity in Ondo South and its environ has returned the people to the dark age,” he said.

Ibrahim assured the people that if he got to the Senate, and could not facilitate the reconnection of the area to the national grid within two years, he would resign.

He added that he would do his best that would make the people smile.

Appreciating the aspirant, One of the leaders and former Ese Odo Chairman, Hon Iji Iwarere, thanked Ibrahim for the visit,saying that good antecedents of the aspirant would speak for him.

Iwarere noted that Ibrahim has capacity and intellectual wherewithal to make positive impacts in the senatorial district and make a good representation in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

In the same vein, High Chief Bibopiri Ajube while hosting Ibrahim in Agadagba Obo, said that it was gladdening that Ibrahim would be contesting.

Ajube, popularly called General Shoot-,At-Sight, noted that ‘Jimoh Ibrahim for Senate is our Project’, asking Ilaje, Odigbo, Irele and Ese Odo to come together and work for victory of the aspirant.

Ajupe recalled that he personally advised Jimoh Ibrahim to contest for the senate seat, promising that he would give him 100 per cent support for his overall emergence as as senator.