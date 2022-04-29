The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo AKEREDOLU SAN has charged the outgoing Corps Members in Ondo State to be self reliance. He made this assertion during the passing out ceremony for 2021 batch ‘A’ stream II Corps Members deployed to the State.

AKeredolu, who was represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Otunba Bamidele Ologun opined that due to current economic situation in the Country white collar jobs are very rare to come by, he charged the outgoing Corps Members to use skill acquired during the service year to develop themselves.

According to him,”due to the current economic situation in our Country white collar jobs are very rare to come by. Consequently, I charge you to use the skills acquired during the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development ( SAED) Programme to be self – employed and entrepreneurship that would assist to reduce the rate of unemployment in our society.

He assured them of government supports and advised them to always assist security agencies in tackling the problems of insecurity and not to allow themselves to be used to perpetuate evils or be agents of insecurity wherever they may find themselves.

AKeredolu congratulated the Corps Members for successful completion of the service year appreciated the NYSC, employers of labour, royal fathers, community leaders and government of Ondo State for the supports accorded the Corps Members during their staying in the state.



Earlier in her speech, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Victoria Ani represented by an assistant Director of the Scheme, Mrs Adejoke Fashola welcome the distinguished quests and encouraged the Corps Members to put the lessons learnt in course of the service year to propel them to greater heights.

In her remarks,”I wish to place on record that the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme you have been exposed to during your orientation course as well as past-camp training you greatly invested your time and resources in, has no doubt made you potential entrepreneurs and fledging industrialist with the acquired skills the nation is looking forward to your making this country an industrial hub again”.

She reminded them that life will put many challenges in front of them but encouraged them to press harder.

The state Coordinator however pointed out that three Corps Members who distinguished themselves extra- ordinarily would be rewarded with state honours award and three others would receive NYSC Chairman’s commendation certificates, thirteen Corps Members would have their service extended for various misdemeanors while fourteen Corps Members who absconded from service would have to repeat the service subject to the approval of Directorate Headquarter, Abuja.

Mrs Ani called on the Corps Members to be good ambassadors of this noble scheme as well as their families, avoid acts of arrogance and rude if they wanted to achieve in life.

Goke Adetunji

Press officer

Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ondo State.

28-04-2022