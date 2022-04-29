A chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC) Meso Obanigba has called on all leaders and members of the party to support and adhere strictly to the order of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that no candidate shall be imposed on the party.

He made the call yesterday in reaction to an alleged plan by some strong member of the Executive Council to impose a candidate in Owo/Ose federal constituency.

Obanigba, in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, emphasised that Governor Akeredolu had made himself clear over issue of selection of candidates for the party across all wards in the state.

He noted that anyone who’s dropping the name of the governor did so at his own peril, calling on affected members to report such move to the governor.

According to the statement, “We need qualitative representation in an arena where political action, political horse trading and democracy dividends are been appropriated.

“It’s of necessity that we pushed forward someone with strong pedigree to represent our zone well in the House.

“We cannot afford to shortchange ourselves again on the alter of zoning any longer. We want our voice to be heard throug sponsorship of quality legislations that have bearing on the life of the people.

“Owo/Ose has alternatives both in party affiliation as well as in quality leaders capable of representing the zone in all the parties and there is no compulsion for us to vote only the candidates of APC.

“The people of Owo/Ose are politically sophisticated to the point of non rigid political party affiliation. They are very capable of taking well informed decisions

“They can elect candidates from any political party provided the candidate will represent them very well.

“The politics of the people here is so fluid and unpredictable. They are capable of voting across party divide.

“They have done it before and they can still do it if push comes to shove. All what they are after is quality representation at all times.

“So, the ruling party, APC should not have the misbelief and ephemeral notion that the zone is sure for them.

“The APC, though may be popular, may not win the election if it does not present a popular candidate elected by the majority delegates in a proper election.

“Imposition of candidate is no more popular anywhere in Nigeria and political party that is still romancing with imposition is doing itself a great disservice and may be on its way to electoral perdition and political oblivion.

“I believe the Governor, himself being a beneficiary of a serious anti-imposition movement in his party, is much more aware of this fact, hence his coming out almost immediately to douse the tension of the bad politics

“The Governor, in his characteristic frankness has come out to denounce imposition and promised all aspirants of an equal opportunity and a level playing field.

“That is a mark of quality leadership. We appreciate him and thank him immensely for his timely intervention.”

He, however, canvassed the delegates of the party to vote for Dr. Abiola Oshodi, one of the prominent aspirants for the Owo/Ose federal constituency on the platform of the party.

Obanigba said Dr. Oshodi is trusted, honest, competent, open, accessible, exposed and capable to network across board if chosen to represent the federal constituency at the National Assembly.