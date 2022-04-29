The Ondo South Senatorial hopeful and billionaire business mogul, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim has conferred with the Chairman of Okitipupa Local government and members of the council parliaments on his bid to represent the Southern senatorial district at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 General election.

While thanking the Chairman who was represented by the Vice ChairmanHon. Ola Iwaeni and members of the Legislature, who was led to the special sitting by the Speaker, Hon. Segun Olajide, the Araba of Ikaleland said he has visited to inform them of his mission, which is to represent the people of Ondo South in the Senate.

He said he has the assurance of the State party leader to vie , stating that the primary is going to be a free and fair poll where only the best will emerge.

Barr. Ibrahim while listing his credentials that qualify him to vie for Senate said he has passionately committed his time and resources to the development of APC in Ondo State and only those who have given sacrificially deserve the support of the party.

Ibrahim assured the Okitipupa council Legislators that when he gets to the Senate , it will be very interesting because he won’t be in the Senate while the chamber in his local council remains uncompleted . Ibrahim promised to rebuild the chamber of Legislation in the council even before he is sworn in as a Senator of the Federal Republic.

” I have come to seek your support in Okitipupa Legislative Council because of the respect I have for the Parliament and the parliamentarians who are the eyes and the ears of our people. I can assure you that While out of compassion for my people , I donated ten million from my private pocket to the rebuilding of the burnt Secretariat of Okitipupa Local Council, it goes to motive that my zeal is hinged on developing my senatorial district. I see myself as capable enough to give my best and I offer myself for service and I deem it fit to relate my political ambition with my people first before I reach out to the public, ” Jimoh Ibrahim stressed.

The Araba of Ikale in the course of the consultation provided assistance of five hundred thousand naira to the councillor representing Ikoya ward, Hon. Mrs. Enisan , who has visual impairment challenge.

He assured the Councillors of political and financial support where and when necessary.