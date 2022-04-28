Billionaire business mogul and Igbotako born APC stakeholder, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has announced officially his interest in contesting as a Senator to represent Ondo South Senatorial District in the upper chamber of The National Assembly.

While intimating APC leaders and party men and women of Okitipupa of his senatorial ambition, he said he is motivated to join the Senate race because of one major desire and the desire is to bring light back to the district, noting that absence of electricity in Okitipupa and its environ has returned the people to the dark age, adding that if he goes to the Senate, he will ensure withing two years that Ondo South Senatorial District is connected to the National Grid to complement the effort of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, adding that he will resign his seat if light does not return to the South of Ondo State after two years of his membership of the Senate.

The founder of Fortune University Igbotako said he wants to add his professional savvy and experience to the legislative business in the National Assembly and he is poised to ensure that as a Senator representing Ondo South, he will provide maximum empowerment across the Senatorial District.

Saluting the role of women in politics, Barr. Ibrahim specially appreciated the contribution of Ondo State First Lady, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu as an Amazon and hegemonic personality who has used her office to advance the course of growth of women and the girl child in the society. He described the Ondo First Lady as another Mother Teresa, blazing the trail for women emancipation.

Ibrahim, while appealing to party stalwarts said the people of his district should give him the benefit of the doubt, adding that as long as it is God who makes all things possible, he will rely on God’s Divine support and the overwhelming votes of the party’s delegates at the forthcoming APC primaries.

He reiterated that Gov. Akeredolu’s disposition supports the presentation of the best candidate in the district for the office of the Senator of Ondo South, stressing that as a Lawyer, a business analyst, an entrepreneur, a holder of the exalted honour of CFR, he is capable enough to represent the good people of Ondo South in the National Assembly.

In his reaction, former Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Council and APC leader in the local government, Chief Ayeniyi thanked Ibrahim for coming. He said the people of the district are not unmindful of the great feat of Jimoh Ibrahim in the private sector and they will be excited to have the Araba of Ikale land as their eyes and ears in the Senate.

Among the leaders of the party at the consultation with Jimoh Ibrahim are Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Okitipupa Local Government, Mr. Bode Ikulala, Vice Chairman, Mr. Sesan, Chief Ayeniyi, Chief Beke, Chief Ayenumelo, Barr. Lema, Hon. Aduwo and others.

Barr. Ibrahim and his entourage also visited Irele Local Government to consult with party leaders.