•holds meeting with APC stakeholders

Ahead of 2023 general elections, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, a business mogul, has formally declared his ambition to run for Senate in Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibrahim made the declaration on Wednesday during a meeting he held with APC executive and leaders of Ward 1 and 2 Igbotako at the Fortune University, Igbotako.

Ibrahim, a legal practitioner who is from Ward 2 Igbotako, appreciated the APC leaders for believing in him, saying that the meeting was to get prepared for the party’s primary election that would come up in May.

He noted that there was need for him to keep the leaders abreast of his political interest.

According to him, people are going to benefit more from his largesse when he becomes a Senator, adding that he has a large heart to bring positive transformation to the senatorial district.

Ibrahim, the Araba of Ikale Land, explained that there was need for a representative who had capacity that could make life-changing impacts in the senatorial district.

The Igbotako-born business tycoon is among the 10 richest men in Nigeria according to Forbes in 2022.