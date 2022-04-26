Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has charged Nigerian women to be part of the process of changing the country from what it is to what it should be in terms of development.

The First Lady gave the charge on Tuesday while addressing women during the 3rd year anniversary & fund raising programme of Caterers, Confectioners & Decorator’s Guide of Ondo State, held at Mega Primary School Hall, Iro, Akure, Ondo State Capital.

Mrs Akeredolu said: “I want every one of us to walk the talk. Walking the talk is to make certain that more women are elected into public offices this time around, both at the state Houses of Assembly and National Assembly.

“We need to be there, particularly when decisions about us are being taken. You cannot continue to stay in the comfort of your houses and keep complaining about the problems facing Nigeria. That is why we are urging women to come out this time and make it possible by supporting ourselves.”

The governor’s wife who stressed the need for increased participation of women in politics, said it is important to have women at the decision-making table so that they can make relevant contributions when issues bothering on women are discussed.

In her words: “It is important to stress the need for women to be more relevant in the scheme of things, which is why more women should be involved in political participation. I am sure some of you were aware or probably witnessed what happened at the National Assembly the other day when women trooped out to demand for their rights. We are insisting that we must be allowed to seat at the decision-making table so that when issues that concern women are being discussed, there will be women at the table to make useful contributions.”

While reacting to the slogan chanted by women- ‘What time is it? It’s Women O’Clock, Women’s Time’, the First Lady said she is impressed by the coming together of women in a large number, noting that women constitute a force to be reckoned with when they come together.

“I’m encouraged by this wonderful congregation. I commend this event that has brought together a multitude of women. Togetherness is very important, especially in an environment like ours where women are relegated to the background in virtually everything.

“By your coming together, you are a force to be reckoned with. Meanwhile, the beauty of supporting women to win elective positions is that when a woman occupies a public office, she is not just taking care of the interest of her constituency alone, she is also taking care of the interest of women everywhere,” Anyanwu-Akeredolu said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Edith Olowosile, thanked the First Lady for taking time out to attend the association’s

anniversary.

While speaking to the theme “Taking the Management of Event to the Next Level”, Olowosile said event management has proved to be an industry on its own and it is therefore deserving of serious support from critical stakeholders.

