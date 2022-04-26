.. launched Women O’clock Campaign Movement

The Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, today, played host to the female Aspirants who are vying for elective positions, under the All Progressive Congress (APC), party come 2023 general election as a step towards increasing female representation in the state.

The meeting, which was held at the Rotunda hall of the Government House Ground, Alagbaka Akure, the state capital, was aimed at strategising to ensure more women clinch the party’s tickets.

Addressing them, the First Lady noted that the move was borne out of her interest in ensuring that the state have more women in the legislative houses who would champion the cause of womanhood.

Mrs Akeredolu, an Aspirant herself to represent Imo East senatorial district, was excited with the number of women who indicated interest to contest, saying: ” I’m very proud about it”.

Commenting on the Women O’clock 2023 Movement, she asserts that, “Most times, women have been walking in parallel lines and achieving very little; but if we see this as our project and come together, we will be stronger”.

Mrs Akeredolu, who expressed readiness to support their ambitions, however, advised whoever among them discovered that the political atmosphere in her constituency was too tensed and won’t favour her to step back and prepare for future.

Reacting to their presentations, she said: “You all did well, I could see some of you that will really do well if you have the opportunity to be in the state Assembly or national Assembly”.

She lamented the problem of resistance to female leadership which dominates Nigerian political system, saying “that resistance is why we need to break the barrier”.

She charged young women with political ambitions to start with local positions which have lesser obstacles and gain ground before aspiring higher offices.

She, therefore, reiterated the readiness of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, towards creating favourably atmosphere to increase female representation in the coming elections.

Earlier in her introductory address, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Mrs. Adebunmi Osadahun, informed the Wife of the Governor that, in order to show how serious, determined and ready they are to increase female representation in the state, they’ve formed a Women O’clock 2023 Campaign Movement.

According to her, the movement which was made official today, would also be launched in Imo State in support of the ambition of the First Lady to represent Imo East Senatorial district, as a way of appreciating her efforts in ensuring that female representation increased in the state.

The Commissioner enjoined the female Aspirants on the need to be proactive in party activities and meet election requirements.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender, Mrs. Olamide Falana, affirmed that Ondo women had never had it so good like this, and lauded the First Lady for the initiative.

She said: “This is pure mentoring. Perhaps, if we’ve had this in the past we will not have only one woman in the House of Assembly right now and I know that we are going forward to rewrite this narrative”.

She appealed to Aspirants from same constituency to desist from Pulling Her Down syndrome, but rather work together as sisters and ensure one of them emerged.

The female aspirants took turns to give their SWOT analysis, which was well addressed by the First Lady.

e-signed:

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media,

(Office of the First Lady)

April 26, 2022.