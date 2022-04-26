***Governor Lalong, Ita Enang Pick Nomination Forms

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday began the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for Party aspirants seeking to be flagbearers in the forthcoming 2023 General Election with a promise of a transparent and hitch-free exercise.

To flag off the exercise, the National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu presented expression of interest, nomination forms and guidelines to the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong and Senator Ita Solomon Enang who are contesting the Plateau South Senatorial and Akwa Ibom State governorship Election respectively in 2023.

The Plateau Legacy Group led by Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi collected the expression of interest, nomination forms and guidelines on behalf of Governor Lalong.

Accompanied by the National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka and the Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, Argungu assured aspirants of adequate forms, dispelling fears of hoarding.