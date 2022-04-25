Protocols:

I am highly delighted to be here today at this epoch-making event. I have always dreamt of a day when breast and cervical cancer will no longer be a life threatening disease in Nigeria and Africa at large, today is a testament to the fact that this dream of mine will surely come to pass. We have come a long way to make this day a reality. Meetings were held, collaborations were formed, but above all, we are walking the talk. Over the past few months, we have worked tirelessly to ensure no woman in Ondo State die of cervical cancer by ensuring access to periodic cervical cancer screening to promote early detection of the disease.

I will like to specially appreciate Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) for responding to my call to support the Ondo State Government in the elimination of cervical cancer in the State. All through the process the organisation showed absolute commitment towards this cause. I must also commend the Ministry of Health for taking away all bottlenecks and ensuring a great working partnership with all relevant stakeholders in this project. The World Health Organisation and Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria are also very well appreciated for providing support where necessary. We couldn’t have achieved this if all hands were not on deck.

We have commenced a good work and we must not relent at this point. Now is the time to put in more work to ensure this service reaches all women in the State. The ministry must continue this good work by working in unison with all relevant organisations to ensure effective and efficient delivery of the cervical cancer screening and treatment services. Lastly, to the doctors and nurses that will be implementing this project at our various health centres, you are taking up a special task of securing the future of mothers, sisters, wives and daughters who would have lost their lives to cervical cancer if this project wasn’t implemented. I want to therefore encourage you all to put in your very best as you dispatch your respective duties.

With a sense of great fulfilment, I hereby declare the Ondo State Cervical Cancer Screening and Treatment program flagged-off.

Thank you.