Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has called for fervent prayers against the challenges of insecurity, banditry and kidnapping bedeviling the country.

Governor Akeredolu also urged the people to seek God’s intervention as the nation prepares for the 2023 Presidential election, adding that the country needs God’s choice.

He disclosed that the challenges of insecurity in the country are being exacerbated at a time the country is looking forward to having hitch-free year 2023 general elections.

While noting that he is a fervent believer in the efficacy of prayers, the Governor stressed that the country will surely overcome these challenges in no distant time with fervent prayers to the Almighty Allah.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Sunday during the annual “Iftar With Mr. Governor” held at the International Culture and Events Centre, (The Dome), Akure, the state capital where he broke fast with Muslims in the state.

Other dignitaries at the Iftar annual event include; Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; members of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Williams Akintoroye; President of Customary Court of Appeal, Princess Eunice Alade; the state chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale; the Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo; members of the State Executive Council and other top government functionaries.

Muslim leaders at the Iftar include; Ondo State chairman, League of Imams and Alfas, Alh. Ahmad Aladesawe; Chief Imam of Akure, Sheikh Abdul-Hakeem Yayi Akorede; chairman Ondo State Muslim Welfare Board, Zikrullah Chandy; the Chief Imam, Khalid Fawehinmi Mosque, Yunus Abudulahi Anona among other Imams and Alfas.

The Grand Mufti of Ondo State, Sheikh Batuta, who delivered lecture entitled, “Decision” charged the gathering to always have good plans and decisions for a better tomorrow.

The Governor described the Ramadan period as a time of sober reflection with a view of drawing closer to Almighty Allah.

“The Ramadan period involves purification through fasting, abstinence as well as an opportunity to seek forgiveness and blessings from Almighty Allah. It is undoubtedly a time to put at bay self-seeking attitude with a view to attaining spiritual growth through display of acts of kindness and generosity.

“The lessons learnt during this month of Ramadan should, therefore, be internalised by every faithful and also extended to non-Muslims across the State”, he said.

Governor Akeredolu also implored the clerics and the people to continue to preach against the act of peddling fake news in the country.

He said the consequences of fake news are grave, adding that everyone must join hands to campaign against fake news.

The Governor appreciated the Muslim Ummah in the State for their support and prayers in the last 62 months of his administration, stressing that in spite of all the economic challenges facing the country, his administration has worked tirelessly to deliver the dividends of good governance for the people of the State.

“Our interventions are felt in almost all sectors of the State’s economy. I am glad to disclose that there is no senatorial district of the State that has not enjoyed the impact of good governance, in terms of infrastructural development, security, health care delivery, youth employment, emancipation and empowerment, amongst several others.

“All these numerous achievements would not have been possible without your support and most especially the peaceful coexistence and harmonious working relationship that is prevailing between you and the adherents of the Christian faith in the State. We cannot thank you enough.

“Our administration is doing its best to provide the required leadership for the State. This is without discrimination in attending to the needs and welfare of both Christian and Muslim faithful in the State.

“Let me assure you all that we shall not be distracted from this profound path in carrying out our duties and responsibilities to the people of our dear Sunshine State.

“As you are all aware that for about two seasons, there has not been pilgrimage to the Holy land of Mecca due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We however, thank Almighty Allah that the pandemic is easing out.

“By His grace, there shall be pilgrimage this year and be assured that prospective pilgrims in the State will be fully encouraged to participate actively.” Governor Akeredolu added.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

April 24, 2022.

📸 Blessed Michael