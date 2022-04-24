The wife of Ondo State governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has reaffirmed her support for gender issues by stating that she will ensure the interest of women and the girl-child are promoted in the society at large.

She made this statement on Sunday, 24th April 2022, during the commemoration of Mother’s Day at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Olaoluwa, Owo, Ondo State.

The celebration was themed: “Women Breaking Barriers In Service of The Family, The Church and The Community.”

Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu said, “you all know I’am very passionate about issues concerning women. We cannot afford to see women go hungry or be unable to raise their children properly. No woman should be relegated.”

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, an indigene of Imo State, who had on Friday, 8th April 2022, officially declared her interest in representing Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri zone) in the Senate in 2023 elections, enjoined women to support each other.

She noted in her address that various societal challenges faced by the female gender had informed her decision to run for political office.

“Issues women face in the society is the reason I want to run to be in the senate. I cannot overemphasise the need for women’s representation when decisions are being made.

” With the support of my people and those in the diaspora, I would promote the socio-economic empowerment and development of women and children.

“ When you empower a woman, you have already touched the family. Let nobody tell you ‘why should a woman go there. A man should go there.’ When a woman is well off, the entire family is well off,” she said.

The wife of the governor, who graced the event as the mother of the day, was accompanied by Olori Adejumoke Adeleye, royal mother of the day and some members of Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) encouraged women to support fellow women seeking electoral positions in the forthcoming elections.

“I want to encourage all women to support fellow women. Some women are also coming out for positions in Ondo state; support them.

“That unpopular opinion that women don’t like each other is stale! We like ourselves. It is women o’clock,” Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu said.

Earlier in her welcome speech, Pamela Elekwachi, Chairman Planning Committee of the church’s Catholic Women Organization (CWO), welcomed Her Excellency and guests.

Elekwachi, during her speech, also reeled out past activities of the church to Mark the mothering Sunday.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of merit award and conferment of honourary member of the CWO, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Olaoluwa, Owo to Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu in recognition of her sterling commitment to education, development and elevation of the status of women and girls in Ondo state and beyond.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi