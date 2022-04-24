An appeal has gone out to the rank and file of All Progressives Congress( APC) in Ondo State ahead of the party primaries coming up in May, for the party not to toe the part of imposition of candidates in the elective positions up for grabs among APC members.

Making this appeal was Hon. Albert Akintoye, former member , House of Representatives and Akotogbo born , Ondo South APC stalwart.

Akintoye gave this charge against the background of repeated rumours from various quarters to the effect that some top leaders of the party are making moves to impose unpopular candidates on the electorate without a consideration for the consequences of such ignoble action.

Albert Akintoye, speaking on behalf of Concerned Ondo South APC stalwarts and candidates seeking elective offices, noted that imposition of candidates is an ugly development that can bring disrepute to the party at the polls and it is a development that must be avoided at all cost.

The former member of The House of Representatives , who represented Okitipupa / Irele Federal Constituency in the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly expressed the conviction that The Leader of the party in Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ( SAN) has said there is not going to be any imposition of candidates , stressing that allowing a level playing field was what helped the winner of the bye election in Akure, Hon. Mayokun Omolafe (LAF) to win the election fair and square, adding that the bye election in the Akure Federal Constituency would have been lost to the opposition if the party’s primary was given to the highest bidder or if an imposition of candidate had been allowed.

Hon. Akintoye appealed to the moneybags and influence peddlers in Ondo State APC and in Ondo South Senatorial District not to jeopardize the gentleman’s agreement among the party stakeholders ahead of the General election , stressing that fielding unpopular candidates in the elective offices across Ondo State and in Ondo South particularly will spell doom for the party in 2023 elections.

Hon. Akintoye is warming up to return to the House of Representatives on the flagship of the All Progessives Congress ( APC) and he is making political moves to win the party’s primaries coming up in May 2022.