Steve Ovirih.

Secretary to Ondo State Government, Princess Barr. Oladunni Odu has hosted the newly constituted Executive Committee of the Nigerian Union of Journalists ( NUJ) Ondo State branch , led by the Chairman of the branch, Comrade Leke Adegbite , in her office.

The Ondo State NUJ Leadership is paying an official visit to the SSG to familiarize the new Exco with the office of the SSG having just been sworn in to manage the affairs of the Union .

Princess Odu who welcomed the journalists congratulated the Leke Adegbite led union for their victory at the Union’s poll. She assured that her office is always opened to them for consultation .

The Ondo SSG charged journalists in the new media genre of online news publications, bloggers and those into citizenship journalism to be wary of publishing fake, unconfirmed and unfounded news items as this impacts negatively on the fine profession of journalism. She called on the Ondo State NUJ to rid their ranks of purveyors of fake news .

Princess Odu said professional journalists and bloggers should engage more in investigative reports that will discourage the spread of fake news in the interest of the society. She noted that it was a pure act of malice aforethought for any journalist worth that name to have reported a baseless rumour of the death of Ondo State Governor who simply went on vacation in Germany, adding that reporters earn more honour when their story is well researched and investigated with all sides balanced. She said fair reporting of issue based ideas of public interest should be the concern of newsmen and not sensational reportage to create crisis and ill feeling in the polity.

Princess Odu who highlighted the several achievements of Governor Akeredolu across different sector of the state economy emphasised that the concern of this administration is to make life comfortable for the good people of Ondo state.

Comrade Adegbite who thanked the SSG for hosting them equally condemned the fake news on the Governor , noting that such baseless rumour did not emanate from professional journalists and bloggers in Ondo State.

He assured the Government of Ondo State that Ondo NUJ would continue to combat quackery in the profession.