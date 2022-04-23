Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede has described the death of the Alaafin and Paramount Ruler of Oyo Empire, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi as a colossal loss, not only to the Yoruba race, but to the nation at large.

He said “Alaafin of Oyo, “Iku Baba Yeye” remains one of the most influential traditional leaders of all time, an epitome of an anointed leader, whom I cherished his unmundaned desires in which he manifested trustfulness, love and pure heart.”

Oba Agbede who received the news of his death with great shock, said Oba Adeyemi has never reneged in his disposition to always stands for the truth, justice and equity. According to him, “Iku Baba Yeye” as he is being referred to has indeed contributed greatly to the unity of Traditional Rulers in Yoruba land”. He was a man of principle, and he has left good legacy as a leader.

The monarch said, his death will create a vacuum in the Traditional Councils in Nigeria, due to his wide range of experience as a revered and foremost traditional ruler in the country.

While urging the good people of Oyo to take solace in God, he prayed for the repose of the departed soul to rest in peace

Signed

Ayodeji Owolabi

CPS to Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom