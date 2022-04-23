The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces ,President Mohammed Buhari at 77 years old is an elder in very many respects and when he advises ,there is a need to listen to his wise counsel-he is a father and grandfather, a retired general who fought in the Nigerian civil war ,a politician of repute who almost single handed formed a formidable party, the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, and through the Action Congress of Nigeria ,APC defeated an incumbent and in the past seven years has been the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria .

When such man advises, especially on political issues ,there is a need to listen- few days ago, the President had cause to admonish party faithful- don’t impose candidates, let the people decide,

In his own words-“I call on all party members to abide by all extant laws , rules and regulations and to leaders of our party to avoid imposition of candidates that cannot win popular election.”

Don’t impose candidates, the APC party leader said, so the party does not lose the election.

This dictatorial behavior of previous APC leaders has caused the party many strategic seats in the past , and the President is saying do not do it again.

The President is a wise man , and if the dog wanted to find its way home, such a dog must constantly hear the whistle of the hunter.

It seems in Ondo State, especially in the Owo /Ose Constituency, it looks as if the leaders are listening to drum different from the one the President is beating and observers are worried about the consequences- the loss of the seat in the constituency.

It looks as if some APC State stakeholders have decided on imposing a leader on the people- ‘omo wa ni eje o se’ but the fact that he is unpopular, to them , it does not matter, that he will lose the seat, to them it does not matter, that he can’t win the general election, to them it’s irrelevant , the party leaders seem to be saying . However, observers are saying that the era of imposition of aspirants on the people is over and no one should be allowed to use his office apparatus in compelling party executives to vote for an aspirant whose popularity cannot win an election. The APC integrity is bigger than the individuals, and it will be to the party’s detriment to impose anyone on another. The ethos and concept of democracy must be promoted and projected. Allow the will of the people to speak at the polls. The general election must be considered and party leaders must be weary of the implications of imposing anyone on others. Provide a level playing ground for all aspirants and allow them to test run their strengths and popularity….

Honourable Timehin Adelegbe cannot win an election in Owo Ose Constituency ,let the candidates compete against one another,

Dr Abiola Oshodi and his orgnisation is not asking for anything special ,he is just saying the Party as a father should allow the people to decide,he is saying let us listen to the leader of the Party,the President of the Federal Republic oF Nigeria.

The voice of the people is the voice of God.

Let the people decide who represents the Owo/Ose Constituency for the APC