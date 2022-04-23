The leadership of All Progressives Congress(APC), Owo/Ose Federal constituency has been called upon to allow a popular candidate win the party’s primary for the party to win in the general elections

Chief Ojo Israel, a chieftain of APC, made the call on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He stated that all members of the party were worried, especially the Dr. Abiola Oshodi campaign organization, that some persons were strategising on how to impose candidate on the party.

Chief Ojo warned that APC would definitely lose the constituency to the opposition if a popular candidate was not chosen by the party through free and fair primary.

Speaking on reasons the party’s leadership should allow a popular candidate to emerge by providing a level playing field, Chief Ojo recalled when people of Molege and Okeluse communities were attacked by gunmen in January and the emergency measure taken by Dr. Abiola Oshodi through his group, Dr. Abiola Oshodi Campaign Organization, to assist the victims and families of casualties of the attacks.

He noted that the current lawmaker representing the constituency at the National Assembly only issued a press statement on the incidents.

The statement reads in parts: “In January 2022, Molege and Okeluse in the Owo/Ose Constituency were attacked by unknown gunmen-it was a gory sight- killing, maiming, leaving in its wake blood, tears and destructions .

“What did Dr Abiola Oshodi of the All Progressive Congress, APC, who is contesting for the primary election of the Owo /Ose constituency do? His campaign organisation responded immediately in cash and kind.

“But what was the response of the representative of the community in the House of Representatives- Mr Timehin Adelegbe- he issued press statement.”

Chief Ojo, therefore, emphasised on the need for provision of a level playing field to allow all contestants participate in a free and fair primary that would produce a popular candidate for the general elections.

He alluded to the biblical ten talents shared by a master among his servants while embarking on a journey, saying the people should be allowed to elect someone who would be able to attract development to the constituency through good representation at the National Assembly.

“In the Holy book ,there was a case of a man going on a journey and called the people working for him- to one he gave five talents ,to another he gave two, and to another one talent.

“When he came back, he discovered that two of those had doubled their talents, the five adding another five, the two adding another two- but the one with the one talent was lazy and he buried the talent in the ground.

“Of course, the master rewarded the two staff that doubled their talents and banished the one that buried his talent in the sand.

“As this parable illustrates, there is always a day of reckoning when the chickens will come to roost- that day has come for the Owo/Ose Constituency and everyone is expected to showcase what they had done with their talents- the votes of the Owo/Ose Constituency should reflect the desire of the people.

“Unfortunately, the impression being given by some stakeholders in the APC in Ondo State is that it is jolly well good to do nothing with the votes/mandates given by the people; that it’s appropriate to bury such talents freely given by the people in the ground and give such a person a helping hand- and apply punitive measures to the one that has doubled his talents so they can give undue advantage to the one that decided to nothing with the votes that the people entrusted with him .

“We are worried because of the implications of this action. Our party must provide a level playing field for all aspirants on the platform with equal opportunity. This is the concern of members of the party in the state.

“All members of out party in the state should be concerned. There are currently three Senators representing Ondo State- the People’s Democratic Party has two while the All Peoples Congress has only one.

“In the House of Representatives, there are nine members, the APC has just five, and other parties control four it means in the Senate , the APC is in the minority, and in the House of representatives, the APC was in the minority until February 2022 when it won the bye election in the Akure North/South constituency – before then the ratio was four for APC and five for the other parties.

“Another election is coming and where do we go from here. If the party apparatus gives a level playing field and let the best man win, especially in the Owo/Ose Constituency, the people will have confidence in the man that wins through fair means. But if a candidate is imposed and or endorsed, the APC may be waving the constituency bye bye- and that will be unfortunate indeed- but let him that has ears, please hear,” the statement red.