The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has been cautioned against imposition of candidates in the forthcoming general elections in order for the party not to lose out.

Dr. Abiola Oshodi, a medical personnel and one of the aspirants seeking the ticket of Owo/Ose Federal constituency on the platform of APC, gave the warning yesterday following imposition rumour in the constituency.

He advised that the leadership of the party, particularly in Owo/Ose Federal constituency, should shun imposition of any candidate but provide a level playing field for all aspirants at the party’s primary.

The Canada-based psychiatrist, who has been engaging in series of empowerment programmes in the federal constituency for many years, called on the party’s leadership in the constituency to adhere strictly to the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari who warned against imposition of candidate in preparation for 2023 general elections.

According to Dr. Oshodi, “The President had cause to admonish party faithful not to don’t impose candidates, but allow the people decide.

“He said: “I call on all party members to abide by all extant laws, rules and regulations and to leaders of our party to avoid imposition of candidates that cannot win popular election.”

Oshodi observed that dictatorial behaviour of previous APC leaders had caused the party many strategic seats in the past, saying that was the reason the President said they should not impose any candidate again.

“It seems in Ondo State, especially in the Owo /Ose Constituency, it looks as if the leaders are listening to a drum different from the one the President is beating and observers are worried about the consequences- the loss of the seat in the constituency.

“It looks as if some APC state stakeholders have decided on imposing a leader on the people- ‘omo wa ni eje o se.’

“But the fact that he’s unpopular, to them, it does not matter, that he will lose the seat, to them it does not matter, that he can’t win the general election, to them it’s irrelevant, the party leaders seem to be saying.

“However, observers are saying that the era of imposition of aspirants on the people is over and no one should be allowed to use his office apparatus in compelling party executives to vote for an aspirant whose popularity cannot win an election. The APC integrity is bigger than the individuals, and it will be to the party’s detriment to impose anyone on another.

“The ethos and concept of democracy must be promoted and projected. Allow the will of the people to speak at the polls. The general election must be considered and party leaders must be wary of the implications of imposing anyone on others.

“Provide a level playing field for all aspirants and allow them to test run their strengths and popularity. Hon. Timehin Adelegbe cannot win an election in Owo/ Ose Constituency, let the candidates compete against one another.

“Dr Abiola Oshodi and his organization is not asking for anything special, he is just saying the Party, as a father, should allow the people to decide. He is saying let us listen to the leader of the Party, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The voice of the people is the voice of God. Let the people decide who represents the Owo/Ose Constituency for the APC.”