By Gele Agbai

Wife of the Ondo State governor and aspirant for the Imo East Senatorial District seat at the National Assembly, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has said she possesses the wherewithal to successfully run the race.

Akeredolu, spoke on Wednesday, April 20 at a meeting with the executive and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC held at the Central School, Avu in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to her, she has the requisite education, mental and physical capacity as well as exposure to provide effective representation to her people.

Akeredolu regretted the infrastructural deficit and haphazard planning of towns in the Imo East Senatorial District particularly the Emeabiam, Ihiagwa and Nekede axis who hosts two federal tertiary educational institutions namely Federal Polytechnic, Nekede and Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

The Ondo State First Lady noted that in developed climes, the Nekede-Ihiagwa-Emeabiam exis would have been physically developed to become a haven for eminent persons.

She said with her exposure and contacts she would mitigate the infrastructural deficit, stressing that she had already kicked off by deploying her contact for the commencement of the reconstruction of the 10.5km Emeabiam-Okolochi Road being undertaken by the Nigerian Delta Development Commission, NDDC at the sum of N1.6billion.

The aspirant pointed out that as First Lady of Ondo State, she had embarked on intervention in many areas such as girl children and women empowerment and creation of awareness, care and treatment of persons afflicted with breast cancer.

According to her, her programmes and initiatives have so impacted on the people of Ondo State to the extent that there is no home in the state that has not benefitted from her office.

She disclosed that she has also trained about 200 girls in Imo State on solar energy and Information Communication Technology through her pet project, Before Empowered Initiative, which has trained more than 2000 girls across the country.

Earlier, the Director General of Ada Owere Campaign Organization, Pastor Ikechukwu Onuoha reeled out appointments of Imo and Ebonyi State indigenes into the Ondo State government which were facilitated by the first lady.

Onuoha disclosed that Mrs Akeredolu also assisted Hon. Eucharia Nwamara from Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State to clinch a councillorship position in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to him, Mrs. Akeredolu does not just love her people but has demonstrated the love in practical form and would do more if elected to represent the Imo East Senatorial District.