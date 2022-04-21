By Debo Akinbami

The theme comes to many as though a riddle needing a deconstruct. The resultant tales, as they come, take the shape of weird innuendos, conjectures or even swelled suppositions – sound and sully, yet the varied queries have since persisted as to wether the speculated political ambition of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, is as real as rumoured.

Early enough, this presents an affirmative response, saying categorically that the governor’s wife is in the race to represent the Imo East senatorial district, otherwise dubbed Owerri Zone, at the national assembly, and, of course, to put to rest sundry initial queries dotting the theme, which, admittedly, were warranted, since the persona herein discussed is one whose story, style and strives would typically provoke curiosity, as in this instance.

But even as this attracts both pure and poisoned excitement from critics and enthusiasts, let the caveat be that only citizens who are familiar with the sociopolitical terrain of the constituency in question would cast the first set of stones. Let the sneaky characters who loathe their birth places and would watch it slide into coma supply initial salvos. This proviso becomes necessary because it has to be frankly noted that Betty’s ambition is but a solemn reaction to the face of her place of birth.

Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu

The truth yet unsaid is the fact that Betty, by venturing, is only leading a communal conversation on behalf of the zone. It is rather the case that Owerri needs her clout to climb a higher rung in terms of socio-economic turn-around, having been satiated with power, wealth and fame. Her ambition is about a community’s desire for status elevation, and this is where the difference lies as apposed to commonplace self-seeking interest. Going to the Senate, for Betty, is about winning more for Owerri zone on a stouter pedestal.

She bears unusual burden, not necessarily because she is the first female to earn a University degree in the constituency or for being the first to be crowned a global female leader of the zone, but for being a model for distinct impressions, either as a daughter, sister, wife, leader, mother or grandmother. She wears a badge of pride and typifies an exceptional instance of what it means to train a girl child, yet she is irrevocably loyal to her birthplace and would not look away from her plights.

Mrs Akeredolu is the incumbent First Lady of Ondo State, having reached the peak of career at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, retired and since been giving significant support to her hubby in different spheres. Little wonder she was singled out of the country’s 36 first ladies for honour on the basis of evident support to governor Akeredolu. But beyond supporting her husband, Betty has been a blessing to so many persons, both in personal and official capacities. She has touched so many lives through her superlative personality and initiatives- a credential that is in the public glare.

Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu

But while doing all these, she has always placed the issues affecting Owerri on the front burner, and she has demonstrated uncanny love for her place and people far ahead of this time, even in tangible terms. The writer herein refers not to abstracted love, not one merely professed but of the kind already admirably acted. A commitment that has been evidently repeated in proportions yet unmatched in terms of human and social development.

The credence are the army of men and ladies she has empowered from this zone and who in turn are multiplied blessings to others. The receipt is partly in the 10.5 km NDDC- sponsored road that she won for her people since a good road is in itself a catalyst for sundry economic improvements. But the region needs more than what individual clout can capture, such needs that only a government that cares would meet; wide socio-economic gaps that only a responsible leadership can bridge, hence she offers to lead the process of salvation.

Meanwhile, Betty is doing this standing on a profound and pronounced pedigree that speaks audibly among her people, and a proud parentage that has been popularly acknowledged. She is doing this since leadership, over the years, has brought virtually nothing to the table in terms of basic infrastructure. She is doing this for the constituents who actually packaged, sealed and delivered her to the west as one incredible export.

Her pursuit implies a critical communal call that she cannot snub. It is about genuinely giving back to the community that means so much to her. The same zone that its full stretch of traditional heads converged to declare her as the global leader of the entire Owerri daughters (Ada Owere), and the first woman to be so honoured. A rare Ndigbo daughter and about the most decorated female figure of Owerri origin who has been well rated in terms of worth and wherewithal.

Betty loves being a woman, yet she epitomizes courage, candour and capacity. Here is an amazon with incredible sense of pride in where she comes from, passionate about her development and the prosperity of her people. As a Senator, she would drive the salient issues affecting her constituents, particularly those needing legislative and governmental interventions. She is resolute about retrieving her people from the claws of perennial limitations, about delivering Owerri zone from perpetual marginalisation and seeing to it that the place becomes transformed in her life time. To this cause, she remains unflinchingly dedicated.

She wants to be the potent instrument for evident change, an example of progressive public service. She wants to be the tool for

achieving those seemingly tall needs that have since eluded the people and be an alternative to tepid leadership. Matching gifts with guts, Mrs Akeredolu can be trusted to deliver Owerri zone by delivering lasting dividends.

By daring, however, Betty is making instructive statements. Her ambition is even a timely reminder of the fact that leadership is gender-neutral, and that a woman is as qualified to attain the highest possible rung as her male counterpart. And when she wins, she would have broken certain barriers so that more women can dare to win. She will be the reason many younger women will no longer see their gender as a barrier.

***Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives.