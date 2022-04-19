Steve Ovirih.

The Government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has approved the constitution of a 10- man Committee for the Establishment of Ondo State School of Health Technology Annex in Apoi Land.

In a press statement which emanated from the Office of The Secretary to Ondo State Government ( SSG ), Princess Oladunni Odu, the Committee constituted will be saddled with the following Terms of Reference:

To liaise with Stakeholders involved in the Establishment of the Institution’s Annex in Ese- Odo Local Government;

To Consider and implement all administrative, professional, technical and logistic needs for the take off of the Annex in Ese-Odo Local Government and to carry out all other related tasks required for the accreditation and recognition of the Annex.

The committee is required to submit its report within three months for consideration of the State Executive Council.

Princess Oladunni Odu, Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG) is to serve as the chairman of the Committee.

Members of the Committee are:Pastor John Adeniran Adeyemo mni, Head of Service, Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka, Hon. Commissioner for Health, Pastor Femi Agagu, Hon. Commissioner for Education, Prof. Francis Faduyile, Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Olawumi Ilawoye, Special Adviser on Education and Mrs Folawe Sipasi- Aluko, Executive Chairman, Ese-Odo Local Government.

Other members of the Committee are Dr. Olawoye Felix Soledayo, Provost , School of Health Technology, Akure, Dabo Femi PhD, Community Representative, while Pharm. Foluke Aladenola, Permanent Secretary , Ministry of Health will serve as the Committee Secretary.