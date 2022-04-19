The former lawmaker and a chieftain of APC in Irele Local Government area, Hon. Akintoye Albert, popularly known as S.O.T, has felicitated with the Irele Local Government Chairman, Hon. Ajimotoki as he celebrates his birthday today describing him as a worthy public servant.

Akintoye in a good will message he personally signed said that Ajimotoki has performed significantly since he got elected as the number one man of the council by administratively putting the Local Government on right pedestal to a greater future he added that the celebrant has shown that only a visionary leader could have achieved as much as he has done in the areas of human capital development and rural development.

According to the former lawmaker, “I join millions of well wishers to celebrate our amiable Council Chairman, Hon. Ajimotoki on this occassion of his birthday anniversary. Your life has been that of service to your people. This has further been exemplified by your track records in both private and public life.

“I am very proud of your good works since you assumed office. You are gradually and steadily putting our local Government on the path of growth thereby securing a better future for our children.

“Your determination to lift our people from abject poverty is quite commendable and you are undoubtedly building an enduring legacy that would outlive you.

“On behalf of myself, family, I wish you long life, sound health, sound mind and prosperity as you celebrate your day”.

Signed:

Hon. Akintoye Albert, S.O.T

19th April, 2022.