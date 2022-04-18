Students in higher institutions of learning in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, under the auspices of Owo Local Government Area Students’ Union (OLGASU), have passed vote-of-no-confidence on the member of House of Representatives representing Owo/Ose federal constituency, Mr. Timehin Adelegbe, for failing in his responsibility to the constituents.

The students in a statement jointly signed by their National President and Secretary, Comrades Ojigbo Adewunmi and Emmanuel S. Amos, respectively alleged that the federal lawmaker deceived and failed to fulfill his promises to them.

According to the statement, the students alleged that after threat to embark on a mass protest again him on his birthday, March 5, 2022, the lawmaker met with them and agreed “to give the union a Bus, printing of 20,000 copies of Notebooks to be distributed to primary and secondary school students in the constituency.

“He also promised payment of bursary to students in higher institutions in the constituency.”

However, the students became disgruntled when the lawmakers allegedly failed to fulfill the promises.

The statement reads in parts: “”After about two weeks and we didn’t hear from him, neither did he pick our calls anymore, we started to go through his aides so as to access him. Few days ago, we were informed by his aides to send a soft copy of the designs for the notebooks or get a publisher for the printing job, which we did.

“But it is so sardonic and pathetic to report to the public, that Timehin Adelegbe has refused to pay the money since then. He has refused to pick our calls, neither did he reply the text messages we sent to his mobile line.

“It is so saddening that, the MHR has decided to play politics instead of governance, at the detriments of his constituents.

“He has shown his lack of capacity to bring developments to the students and lackadaisical attitudes towards every activities of the union.

“We have several reports of how he has been spending huge amounts to get his return ticket which of course we pray he will never get there again. (May evil not befall us twice)

“Timehin Adelegbe lied to the students and he has failed us. He said categorically that we are not useful and cannot in anyway help him secure his political party’s ticket and that is why he does not have any plans for us yet.

The students, therefore, passed a no-confidence vote on the lawmaker, saying “After all being said, the National Leadership of the union hereby passes a vote of no confidence on the MHR, and declares him a persona non grata within the students’ community of Owo Local Government.

“And if by any chance, we see him near any of our campuses, secretariats or affiliated unions, then he should be fully mobilized to shoot and kill as many as possible armless but dogged and radical Owo students, as we will not think twice before we make mobilizations to embarrass and disgrace him till he fulfills his promises.”