– Steve Ovirih.

The Regent of Ayeka kingdom and the Chief Executive Officer of Awawa Media Communications Limited, which operates on the dial of Awawa 94. 1 FM Ayeka, Her Royal Highness , Oluyemi Bajowa has congratulated all christians for witnessing the Easter celebration of the year 2022.

In her Easter statement which she personally signed, a copy of which was made available to thepolity.net , Princess Barr. Oluyemi Bajowa said the season calls for both celebration and reflection , stressing that while many lessons were learnt during the Lenten period, the time to reflect on those lessons with a view to putting them into practice is now, noting that piety during the fasting period only without a vivid reflection of the lessons learnt after the fasting period amount to hypocrisy .

The Regent of Ayeka called for prayers of the faithful concerning the security challenges bedevelling the nation at the present time, noting that we all should penitently ask God to forgive us of sins that could have brought this challenge upon Nigeria.

The Regent also advised government to take proactive measures to secure the lives and property of Nigerians as this was what government operatives sworn to when they were elected.

Princess Oluyemi Bajowa prayed God to sustain all Christians to experience more Easter celebration in peace.