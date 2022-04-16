As the Christians all over the world celebrate Easter season, the Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, has charged them to remember the ultimate sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ for mankind in His death and resurrection.

In his Easter message, the monarch said, this sacrifice has brought redemption to our souls, and our salvation is a product of the inestimable sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ on the Cross. He said this season should serve as a reminder to all for the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ.

He said this is a time to reflect and rejoice as we celebrate the resurrection of our saviour, Jesus Christ, who died so that we might live. He also urged Christians to emulate Jesus Christ, and see this season as a channel of hope.

Oba Agbede said this sacrifice ultimately brings total liberation and victory for humanity, and stressed the need for Christians all over the world to reflect on their individual covenant with God during the Lenten period and urged them, to forgive one another as Almighty God forgave everyone through the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, His dear son.

As the nation is currently facing diverse challenges, he enjoined Nigerians to remain steadfast and hopeful of a better nation. He appealed to them to continue in prayers for our dear Sunshine State and beloved country, Nigeria and her citizens, and reiterated the need for every citizen to collectively imbibe the spirit of love, unity and tolerance, which are values towards promoting and strengthening the foundation of love, peace and harmony.

Signed

Ayodeji M. Owolabi

Chief Press Secretary to Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom.