Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has said his administration is committed to women empowerment, reiterating his resolve to support Ondo state women to attain the peak in every human endeavour.

The Governor noted that with the new political arrangement which now positively and actively supports the 35% affirmative action in favour of the women and their inclusion in elective positions in the country, there is a high hope that women will achieve there overall objectives of adequate representation in governance in Nigeria.

Governor Akeredolu gave this indication at the flag off ceremony of Hon. Omowumi Olatunji- Owhovoriole for Senate, an event which coincided with the 18th edition of Monisola Adeniyan Eddo Foundation’s Empowerment for widows at the Akure City Hall.

The Governor encouraged the womenfolk to rise to the responsibility of the development of the society and engage their world logically and persuasively so as to have a paradigm shift from stereotype ideology limiting the strength of the women folk in Nigeria.

Governor Akeredolu who was represented at the ocassion by the First Female Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu urged women to re- invent themselves and make impact on whatever platform they find themselves.

Speaking through the SSG, Ondo State Governor stressed that the women should not be nominal member regardless of whatever position they are holding but should endeavour to make significant impact that would turn around responsibilities and obligations before them to success story.

The Governor, who used the ocassion to acknowledge the good work done by Princess Omowumi by reaching out to the less- privileged through the Monisola Adeniyan Eddo Foundation, said the Foundation has really done well by identifying with the the widows, the under privileged and indigent persons in the locality by giving their lives and business a face lift.

He described Princes Omowumi as a shining example of a politician who is ready to serve as a vehicle for the development and sustainability of the country’s nascent democracy.

Akeredolu while congratulating Hon. Princess Omowumi and Board members of Monisola Adeniyan Eddo Foundation for changing the narratives for the needy and the people of Ondo State also acknowledged the efforts of stakeholders who have been supporting the foundation, for making the programme a huge success.

The Governor wished Princess Omowumi a huge success in her political journey and aspiration to represent Ondo Central Senatorial District in the Senate.

Speaking earlier, the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu who was represented by Dr. Adebumi Osadahun, Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said it is interesting to note that, for the first in the State, a woman is confidently aspiring to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She said ” By daring to do this, Omowumi is making certain instructive statements on women’s capacity, ability, and in so doing, signaling the fact that it is women o’clock – women’s time. By doing this, emphasis is being laid on the premium of place that women occupy in the affairs of a Nation”

The First Lady who praised Hon. Omowumi Olatunji for declaring her interest to contest for the Senate, said the momentum is already swelling on the the side of women given the protest at the National Assembly and the subsequent court ruling in favour of the 35% affirmative action.

In her own remarks, Hon. Princess Omowumi said her ambition to contest for the Senate is fuelled by her passion to attract development to Ondo Central Senatorial District stressing that she is ready to use her connections, if elected, to lobby at the National Assembly and work with Government Agencies in order to make life more meaningful for the masses..

While calling for support toward achieving her political desire, Hon. Omowumi said she will among others, bridge the gap between the electorate and their representatives to enhance feedback mechanism and ensure that the voice of the people are heard.

She therefore thanked the Governor of Ondo State and the First Lady for finding time to grace the occasion despite their busy schedules.