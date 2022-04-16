Princess Olawumi Fayemi, an indigene of Mahin, has declared her interest to contest for the Ilaje Constituency 2 seat at the Ondo State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

Declaring on Friday in her ward, Mahin ward 4, during a meeting with APC leaders and Ward Executives in her ward, Fayemi noted that she had offered herself to represent her constituency after much consultations with leaders of the constituency and major stakeholders of the party.

During the well-attended meeting by the members of her ward, the aspirant promised to make a good representation at the state assembly if elected.

According to her, Ilaje Constituency 2 needs a representative that is servant-leader with passion for people’s welfare and well-being.

She added that being a good lobbyist and a strategic thinker, her capacity and knowledge of the legislative arm of government would transcend to bringing home the good and juicy dividend of democracy.

Princess Fayemi explained that using her education and experience from different institutions, she would use her network and influence attract developmental strides to the constituency.

The aspirant said that if elected, she would bridge the cap between the electorate and the representative.

Responding, the executives and leaders of the party in her ward unanimously moved a motion of adoption for Princess Fayemi.

They said they would all work together to achieve her candidature,adding that Mahin Ward 4 is a prosperous ward.

According to them, Princess Fayemi’s candidature is a project at hand that must be accomplished.

“Mahin Ward 4 is a formidable force strongly behind the leading aspirant, Princess Olawumi Fayemi for we are always proud of her being an illustrious daughter.

“We believe that her knowledge of her capacity and humility therefore gives no doubt that she is the best person for the position.

“Come March 11th, 2023, Princess Olawumi Fayemi will be by the grace of God the elected representative of Ilaje Constituency 2 in the Ondo State House of Assembly,” they said.