Gen. Olu Bajowa (RTD) has congratulated an academic, Dr. Omotayo Jimoh over the successful launch of his books: Verdict Mathematics and Basic Thermodynamics.

The book launch held at Ogunboye Hall, Okitipupa on Friday, the 15th April, 2022.

Dr . Omotayo Jimoh who lectures at The Bells University of Technology, Ota , in his remark appreciated all the dignitaries whom he invited and who attended the events regardless of their very tight schedule. He noted that the two books were written to stimulate students’ interest in the sciences, stressing that the population of SS 1 students across schools who show interest in science related courses have reduced compared to his days when a large number of students wanted to know more about Mathematics and the other sciences.

The book launch

Gen. Olu Bajowa chaired the book launch of the two books. In his remark , Gen. Bajowa said , “I wish to warmly thank Dr Omotayo Jimoh, for inviting me to officiate as the Chairman at the launching of his books titled: “Verdict Mathematics” and “Basic Thermodynamics”. I am also grateful for the opportunity given to me to present this keynote address.”

“As you are aware Mathematics is a complex subject which students find most difficult and challenging . Mathematics is a universal science language . It is one subject all over the world studied in several fields and disciplines across different cultures , countries and languages as it is used or applied in building and enhancing important works in sciences , business , finance , manufacturing , communication , engineering and indeed all aspects of life.”

Gen Olu Bajowa delivered his speech at the programme.

Gen Bajowa who noted that the wide experience Dr. Jimoh had gathered over time and his exposure made possible the writing of the two books, noting that the books will help students overcome challenges in learning and getting to understand basic Mathematics.

“I appreciate and congratulate Dr Omotayo Jimoh, the author of these academic materials, who because of his exposure and cognate experience in teaching from secondary school to university level over decades, identified challenges of students at both elementary schools, as well as higher institution of learning, and also provided adequate solutions to the challenges of external examinations, such as: WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB and UTME.”



“The importance of mathematics as a universal science language in all disciplines, careers, and indeed all aspects of life, make me to strongly recommend these two publications: “Verdict Mathematics” and “Basic Thermodynamics”, to secondary schools, colleges, polytechnics, all tertiary institutions of learning, and national libraries.”

“May I also seize this opportunity to encourage writers to continue to document their life experiences and vision, whilst I make an appeal to our youths, to imbibe the reading culture, which is presently lacking, due to the wrong application of modern technology in this digital age.”



“As an author myself, whose book “Soldier by Choice” is in the works, due to hit the stand very soon, I can confidently testify to how excruciating, time consuming and capital-intensive, authorship exercise could be. Therefore, in addition to recommending the two books for public appeal and funds, I call on the Chief Launcher and other well-wishers here present, to donate generously to today’s book-launch.” Bajowa said.

Among those who attended the programme were The Abodi of Ikale Land, Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, Gen. Olu Bajowa, who chaired the event Dr. Olaniyan, one of the book reviewers, Prof Falegan and others.