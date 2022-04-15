Dr. Abiola Oshodi campaign team led by Comarde Abiola Obanoyen visited APC Nation scribe in Osogbo where they presented him with a portrait of the new party leader .

The campaign team of Dr. Abiola Oshodi, the Owo born APC stalwart, Nigerian in Diaspora and Medical expert has visited the newly elected National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore at his office in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Senator Iyiola Omisore shakes hand with a member of the Abiola Oshodi campaign team

The team was led by Comrade AbIola Obanoyen and in the team were key stakeholders Abiola Oshodi campaign organisation as well members across Ose/ Owo Federal Constituency.

Comrade Obanoyen on behalf of Dr. Abiola Oshodi presented a specially made portrait of Senator Omisore to the new National secretary of the ruling APC, who beaming with smile, appreciated Abiola Oshodi’s warm gesture.

Obanoyen said the Abiola Oshodi campaign team is really excited about the emergence of Senator Iyiola Omisore whom he described as a consummate politician and a detribalised Nigerian who is going to use his wealth of experience to advance the cause of growth of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Dr Abiola Oshodi campaign team during the visit

Senator Iyiola Omisore appreciated the team and urged them to continue to steadfastly stand behind their principal, Dr. Oshodi, with resolute determination.